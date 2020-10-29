ANF SEIZED  2293.845 KGS DRUGS VALUING US$ 79.848 MILLION IN 16 OPERATIONS

ISLAMABAD: Proving its commitment to eradicate drugs from our homeland, Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 2293.845 Kgs narcotics valuing US$ 79.848 Million internationally, arrested 15 culprits and impounded 8 vehicles while conducting 16 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised of 2257.771 Kg Hashish, 26.474 Kg Heroin, 7.600 Kg Opium & Amphetamine (Ice) 2 Kg.

ANF Balochistan, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Quetta recovered 1500 Kgs Hashish from a nullah situated at Killi Daman Tehsil Gulistan District Qilla Abdullah.

ANF Punjab, the staff of Police Station, Lahore conducted an operation at House of the accused Naeem Akhtar Buttranwali road, near Grid Station Aroop, Gujranwala and recovered 46.800 Kg Hashish from the said house. In another operation, police station Faisalabad established a naka near Sahinwala Toll Plaza Faisalabad and arrested accused namely Gul Taiz Khan resident of Lakki Marwat, and 9.600 Kg Hashish was recovered from the personal possession. In third Operation, Police Station Sialkot intercepted a Honda City Car near Dry Port Chowk, Wazirabad, Sialkot, accused namely Muhammad Shahid resident of Faisalabad was arrested on the spot and recovered 4 Kg Opium from secret cavities of the seized car. In fourth operation, Police Station Lahore raided at Shell Petrol Pump Shahdarah Chowk, Lahore and recovered 1.650 Kg Heroin from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Ijaz Iqbal resident of Rahim Yar Khan. In fifth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate,Lahore intercepted two vehicles Toyota Hilux Vigo Dala and Toyota Corolla Car at Ghazi Ghat Toll Plaza District D.G Khan. Three accused persons namely Raz Muhammad resident of Peshawar, Muhammad Tahir resident of Charsada and Muhammad Haroon Rasheed resident of Lahore were arrested on the spot and recovered 606 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of the seized vehicles.

ANF Sindh, the staff of Police Station Korangi, Karachi conduct a raid at Bilal Chowrangi near Korangi Industrial area, Karachi and recovered 2 Kg Hashish. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Korangi, Karachi intercepted a Suzuki Car at Bilal Chowrangi near Korangi Industrial area Karachi and recovered 2 Kgs Heroin & 1 Kg Hashish. Accused Muhammad Yasir resident of Karachi was arrested on the spot. In third operation, the staff of Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi conducted a raid at New Subzi Mandi, Super Highway Karachi and recovered 32.805 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Niamat Ullah resident of Quetta.

ANF Rawalpindi, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi, intercepted a accused namely Haji Imam Din resident of Islamabad at Islamabad International Airport, who was travelling to Heathrow (London) through flight no.BA-260 and recovered 1.824 Kg Heroin (Brown) from his Shoes. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Dina while establishing naka near Tarakai Toll Plaza, Main G.T Road Sohawa, District Jehlum intercepted a Motorcycle and apprehended two accused namely Shoaib Muhammad & Ayaz Khan residents of Swabi with recovery of 2.466 Kg Hashish from shoes of the both accused.

ANF KP, Police Station DI Khan in collaboration with Lakki Marwat Police conducted an Intelligence based operation near Pezu bypass near Indus Highway Lakki Marwat and recovered 8.400 Kg Hashish from arrested accused namely Naseeb Khan resident of Lakki Marwat. In another operation, police station KP intercepted a Suzuki car near Tarnab CNG, Tarnab Farm Peshawar and recovered 21 Kg Heroin & 2 Kg Amphetamine (Ice) which was laying in the diggi of seized car. Two accused namely Said Amin and Kabul Khan residents of Khyber District were arrested on the spot. In third operation, Police Station DI Khan intercepted a Toyota Hilux Vigo during naka near Darbang road, at the spot, the said vehicle managed to escape which was chased by ANF Team. Thereafter, vehicle diverted to sugarcane fields, where taking advantage of night all three accused (leaving behind vehicle) ran away, upon whom cross fired were also exchanged between ANF team & smugglers. Upon detail checking of the seized vehicle, 42 Kg Hashish was recovered, which was tactfully concealed in rear body of the vehicle. The recovered drug was being smuggled from Quetta to DI Khan. In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station Peshawar Det at Shin Qamar, intercepted a car, arrested an accused namely Shakeel Ahmed resident of District Khyber and recovered 5.500 Kg Hashish from the said car. Later on, who managed to escaped from the site. An FIR was registered against the accused person. In fifth operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate ANF KP in collaboration with 166 Wing Barra Rifles, intercepted a Suzuki Mehran Car, Muhammad Rasool resident of District Peshawar with recovery of 3.600 Kg Opium and 1.200 Kg Hashish which was concealed under driving seat of the said vehicle.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.

STATEMENT

Drugs Weight (in Kg) Weight per Kg (in $) Total Worth (in $) Hashish 2257.771 33000 74506443 Heroin 26.474 180000 4765320 Opium 7.600 23500 178600 Amphetamine (Ice) 2 199000 398000 Total 2293.845 —- 79848363

Ops: 16

Accused: 15

Vehicles: 8

Total Drugs: 2293.845 Kgs

Total Worth: 79848363 (79.848 Million US $)