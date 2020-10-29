Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Ayaz Sadiq confidently lied over Abhinandan issue: Fawad Chaudhry

| October 29, 2020
download

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ayaz Sadiq lied confidently over Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman issue, who was captured by Pakistan on February 27.

Expressing his views on the floor of the National Assembly, Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan gave a befitting reply to India after the Pulwama incident and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) hit the enemy after entering their territory.

He advised the opposition to recheck their behavior and added that criticism over the federal government is always welcomed but the state should not be subjected to criticism.
The federal minister said the government will only hold dialogues with the opposition on national issues, not on corruption cases.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that PM Imran Khan wanted peace and it was the only reason that Indian pilot Abhinandan was released.

Talking to ARY News, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that PML-N MNA, Ayaz Sadiq should be ashamed of himself over his statement on the floor of the National Assembly.

“Sadiq’s statement indicates his affection with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif”, while many of PML-N lawmakers do not agree with elder Sharif’s policy, he added.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

315040_3638682_updates

New Commander Karachi calls on CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI : New Commander of Karachi, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul, on Thursday called on ChiefRead More

315738_8585837_updates

Wasim Akram believes Pakistan should model itself like Turkey

After enjoying a few days in Turkey, former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram believesRead More

  • ICCI asks CDA to allocate 2000-acre land for industrial estate in Islamabad

  • DG ISPR press conference: Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar sets record straight about Abhinandan’s release

  • Ayaz Sadiq confidently lied over Abhinandan issue: Fawad Chaudhry

  • ANF SEIZED  2293.845 KGS DRUGS VALUING US$ 79.848 MILLION IN 16 OPERATIONS

  • Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad today.

  • AIOU, Ufone ink MoU

  • LHC ban airing videos, photos of motorway gang-rape victim, suspects

  • SC upholds 3 death sentences for man who murdered wife, daughters

    • Comments are Closed