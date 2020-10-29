Ayaz Sadiq confidently lied over Abhinandan issue: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ayaz Sadiq lied confidently over Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman issue, who was captured by Pakistan on February 27.

Expressing his views on the floor of the National Assembly, Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan gave a befitting reply to India after the Pulwama incident and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) hit the enemy after entering their territory.

He advised the opposition to recheck their behavior and added that criticism over the federal government is always welcomed but the state should not be subjected to criticism.

The federal minister said the government will only hold dialogues with the opposition on national issues, not on corruption cases.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that PM Imran Khan wanted peace and it was the only reason that Indian pilot Abhinandan was released.

Talking to ARY News, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that PML-N MNA, Ayaz Sadiq should be ashamed of himself over his statement on the floor of the National Assembly.

“Sadiq’s statement indicates his affection with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif”, while many of PML-N lawmakers do not agree with elder Sharif’s policy, he added.