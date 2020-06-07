Zalmay Khalilzad meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, JUNE 7 / DNA / = Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue / Afghan reconciliation process and Pak-Afghan border management were discussed.

Both shared steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals. DNA

=========