Four-story residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari

| June 7, 2020
A four-story residential building has collapsed in Lyari’s Khadda Market on Sunday night.

Ambulances have reached the spot and are waiting for rescue teams to pull the people out of debris.

Four people have been shifted to hospital. It is, however, too early to say whether they were the residents of the building or passersby.

An area resident said that some families had left the building seconds before it collapsed. The area plunged into darkness as electricity went out soon after the incident.

Police and Rangers have also reached the spot to clear the area for rescue teams.

