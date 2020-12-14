US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets Army chief

DNA

RAWALPINDI, DEC 14 – Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation & General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) in Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting. COAS appreciated role of RSM for peace and stability in Afghanistan and assured that Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in the region.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.