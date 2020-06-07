Sikhs pays homage to victims of operation blue star

ATTOCK, JUNE 7 (DNA) – The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak committee (PSGPC) along with other Sikh representative bodies staged a symbolic ‘registered protest on Attack on Golden temple” amid COVID-19 outbreak, to pay homage to the victims at Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal on Sunday.

On the 36th anniversary of Indian army attack on the most sacred and important Gurdwara for the Sikhs “Darbar Sahib” – known as the Golden Temple in June 1984, PSGPC leaders along with other members of Sikh community staged protest in solemn solidarity with the Sikh community and families of the victims at Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal.

The Sikh community was carrying placards inscribed with different slogans like “Never forget 1984”, “6 June- we want justice”, “Sikhs can never forget 1984” and condemning the Sikh Genocide 1984. The protest was symbolic in nature due to SoP issued by the government and local administration in wake of COVID- 19. The protesting Sikh leaders also raised pro-Khalistan slogans during this protest.

“We are undertaking a genocide remembrance protest against the Indian government for attacking and demolishing the supreme Sikh throne Sri Akal Takht Sahib and to pay homage to the people who fought and to tell the government of India that we have not forgotten the bloodshed of thousands of Sikhs including women and children during operation Blue Star”, Said Pardhan of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Sardar Satwant Singh while addressing to protesting Sikhs.

He added that “We are observing the protest on the call of Sri Akal Takht Sahib- highest religious body of Sikhs”. Sardar Ameer Singh- Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee said the sacrifices of the thousand of Sikhs for their sacred caused would not go in vain and the struggle they launched would be carried forward till the logical conclusion.

During speeches, the leaders of the Sikh community also paid rich tribute to their slain freedom-fighting leader Sardar Jarnail Singh and his hundreds of followers who were ruthlessly killed by Indian troops in the first week of June 1984 at Golden Temple and Sri Akal Takhat Amritsar in ruthless operation Blue Star.

Later, the protesters later also performed Ardas (rituals) in the memory of those who perished during the heinous attack on Sikh religion followers in year 1984 in India.=DNA

