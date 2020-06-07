Sixteen COVID-19 cases reported in Attock

ATTOCK, JUNE 7 (DNA) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Attock district has increased to 219 as 16 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

In an official statement on the updated situation of pandemic in Attock, the health authorities confirmed registration of seven cases in Attock city, five in Pindigheab and four in Fatehjang.

According to District Attock focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, the number of suspected cases also raised in the district to2544 on Sunday while screening of as many as 6126 persons had also carried out so far. He said that result of as many as 229 suspects area awaited. He said that present 13 positive patients were under treatment at different hospitals. He said that those were under treatment at different hospitals or quarantine centers were stable. He said that so far 61 positive patients had recovered in the district.

Responding a question, he said that as many as 106 positive patients were quarantined at home while 16 positive patients including 15 UAE returned migrant workers were at different quarantine centers of district.

Responding a question about active cases, he said that in Attock city as many as 57 were presently active cases in which 5 among hospitalized while 52 were home isolated, in Hassanabdal as many as 19 were presently active cases in which 3 were hospitalized while 16 were home isolated, in Hazro, as many as 18 were presently active cases in which 3 were hospitalized while 14 were home isolated while one was isolated at quarantine center, in Pindigheab as many as 17 were presently active cases in which 3 were hospitalized while 12 other were home isolated, in Fatehjang as many as seven were presently active cases in which one patient was hospitalized while six other were home isolated while in Jand there were only two patients who were under home isolation. DNA

