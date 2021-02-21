Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

RCCI build expo and construction trade fair on Feb 26

RAWALPINDI, FEB 21 (DNA) – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is organizing the first Build 2021 Construction Trade Fair from February 26 to 28 at Topi Rakh Ayub Park. Construction and Developers  affiliates and companies will set up stalls.

RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza in a statement said that more than 40 industries are connected with the construction sector.

The Chamber has welcomed the construction package from the Prime Minister and the extension at the last date would further accelerate the construction sector and create more employment opportunities.

He said that similar incentives should be announced for other sectors as well.  This will help the economy to grow rapidly and put the country on the prosperous and progress path. The boom in the economy will help in eliminating unemployment in the country.=DNA

