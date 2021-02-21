Top Turkish diplomat to address UN Human Rights Council

ANKARA, FEB 21 – Turkey’s foreign minister will address a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council on Monday, according to an official announcement.

Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend via video link the council’s 46th session in Geneva, which will last for three days, said a Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday.

In his address, said the statement, “Cavusoglu will point out the recent global issues concerning human rights and emphasize Turkey’s strong commitment to protecting and promoting fundamental rights and freedoms.”

The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the UN system made up of 47 states responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe, according to the council website.

The council has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year.