CDA starts drains clean-up campaign

ISLAMABAD, FEB 21 (DNA) – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has started cleaning the natural drains. After cleaning the drains, forests will be set up on their banks. According to details Member Finance, Director General Management, Deputy Director General of Civic Management visited the drains of F-6 and F-7 last day and a heavy machinery of the MPO department is being deployed here to clean the drains.

With the collection of garbage from the said drains, it is also being removed without any bend. Tenders have been issued to prevent the sewerage coming in the said drains. The work of cleaning the said drains will continue till the complete cleaning of all the drains of Islamabad. Along with the cleaning of drains, fences will also be installed on the banks of the said drains so that garbage and sewage from the edges cannot enter the drains.

Action will be taken against those who dump garbage and debris in the drains. Citizens dump their garbage in the natural drains near the slums. Instructions will be issued against them first, then notices will be issued and fines will be imposed.

A wetland is being set up in F-11 to control the garbage and stench coming from the drains near Golra so that the sewage coming from the population of Golra will be treated and its stench and waste will be removed and this water will be discharged into the drains again.

The wetland will also be completed in the next two weeks. He also appealed to them to cooperate with the institution and avoid dumping garbage and debris in the drains.=DNA

