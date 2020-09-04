Police seek court nod to exhume body of lady doctor who committed suicide

KARACHI, SEP 04 (DNA) – The Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation South has written a letter to the District and Sessions Judge, Mirpurkhas seeking permission to exhume the body of Dr Maha Ali Shah, a lady doctor who had reportedly committed suicide in DHA last month.

The police officer stated in his letter that the exhumation of the body is essential for conducting a post-mortem examination of the deceased afresh due to the flaws in the previous autopsy report.

A two-member investigation team today left for Mirpurkhas, where Dr Maha is buried, to exhume the body after court permission. The court will appoint a judicial magistrate to supervise the exhumation process.

Dr Maha’s father had earlier expressed doubts over the veracity of the medical report, claiming that the MLO was hand in gloves with the suspects. He pointed out differences in the medical report and the ground evidence, saying they cast doubt on death by suicide of her daughter.

Earlier, the Gizri police registered an FIR against Junaid Khan, Waqas Hassan Rizvi, and Dr Irfan on the complaint of Dr Maha’s father, Syed Asif Ali Shah who held the three men responsible for his daughter’s death.

He alleged that the suspects raped his daughter, hooked her to drugs, and subjected her to severe harassment, due to which she committed suicide. =DNA

