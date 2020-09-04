Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Achakzai acquitted in traffic sergeant murder case for lack of evidence

| September 4, 2020
QUETTA, SEP 04 (DNA) – Model court Quetta has acquitted former provincial assembly member Majeed Khan Achakzai in the traffic sergeant murder case on the basis of lack of evidence.

The accused, former MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai, appeared in court along with his lawyers. The court acquitted Majeed Khan Achakzai of the traffic sergeant’s murder case for lack of evidence.

It may be recalled that Traffic Sergeant Ataullah was killed in a hit and run in June 2017 when Achakzai’s SUV, driven by him, rammed into Ataullah from behind. Model Court Judge Dost Mohammad Mandokhel announced the verdict of the case. =DNA

