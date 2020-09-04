Roof of private bank collapses in Lahore

LAHORE, SEP 04 (DNA) – Roof of a private bank caved in on Friday in Lahore’s area of Chobarji.

As per details, roof of the bank collapsed, when the branch was providing facilities to its customers. Getting the information, the rescue teams have reached and rescued seven people from the debris of the bank.

According to the staff, rescued from the bank, as many as 15 people were working in the bank, when the roof suddenly collapsed over them. Meanwhile, operation is underway to rescue others from the debris.

Intermittent torrential rain lashed parts of Punjab including Lahore on Friday. Eight people were killed, when roofs of houses collapsed in Chakwal in two separate incidents.

After being informed rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to hospitals after retrieving them from the debris. N=DNA

