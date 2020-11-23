Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PDM’s small rallies threat to people’s lives, livelihood: Shibli

| November 23, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (DNA): Minister for Information and Broadcasting
Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the small rallies of Pakistan
Democratic Movement (PDM) were a threat to the lives and livelihoods of
the people and not to the government.

The “political opportunists” had no care for the people as they were
wandering in cities in search of an NRO (National Reconciliation
Ordinance), he added in tweets.

The minister said the disappointment and frustration of of the PDM
leaders after their flopped meeting in Peshawar yesterday was worth
seeing.

They should now realize their moral and political standings after their
defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, he added.

