PDM’s small rallies threat to people’s lives, livelihood: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (DNA): Minister for Information and Broadcasting

Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the small rallies of Pakistan

Democratic Movement (PDM) were a threat to the lives and livelihoods of

the people and not to the government.

The “political opportunists” had no care for the people as they were

wandering in cities in search of an NRO (National Reconciliation

Ordinance), he added in tweets.

The minister said the disappointment and frustration of of the PDM

leaders after their flopped meeting in Peshawar yesterday was worth

seeing.

They should now realize their moral and political standings after their

defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, he added.

