Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

IGP pins badges to four promoted police officials

| November 23, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, NOV 23 (DNA) – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Monday pinned the badges to four police officials for their promotion in next ranks.

A simple ceremony was held at Central Police Office here and IGP formally pinned badges to the four newly promoted officials. DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIGs, SSPs and SPs attended the ceremony.

AIG Haroon Joya has been promoted to Grade-19 while ASPs Rana Abdul Wahab, Hamza Aman Ullah and Usman Tipu have been promoted to Grade-18.  The IGP congratulated these police officials and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.

Islamabad police chief said that responsibilities of promoted officers have increased and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their task. He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens.

The feelings on promotion cannot be described in the words, the IGP said and greeted all the officials.. He hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with more honesty in next ranks and would facilitate the general public through their professional attitude as well as hard work.

I am very much pleased to see the happy faces of the newly promoted officers, the IGP said and thanked his team for fulfilling the responsibility assigned to them in an honest manner. = DNA

===========================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Major terrorist network neutralised: ISPR

DNA RAWALPINDI, NOV 23 – A major terrorist network has been neutralised as security forcesRead More

00

Pakistan highlights India’s unilateral actions in IIOJK during Pak-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations

DNA ISLAMABAD – The 7th Session of Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was virtually held today.TheRead More

  • IGP pins badges to four promoted police officials

  • PDM’s small rallies threat to people’s lives, livelihood: Shibli

  • Govt to seek international donors’ help to buy COVID vaccines

  • JI displeased after PDM uses its flag at Peshawar rally

  • NCOC decides to close all educational institutions from Thursday

  • NHA striving for up-gradation, expansion of road network in Balochistan

  • CDA conducts operation against encroachments

  • Huawei developing ICT infrastructure for Digital Pakistan vision

    • Comments are Closed