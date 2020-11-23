Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt to seek international donors’ help to buy COVID vaccines

| November 23, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (DNA): The government has decided to approach
international donors for financial assistance to purchase COVID-19
vaccines.

The government can contact the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB)
and UNICEF for funding for the bulk-buying of doses of the vaccine. The
health ministry will approach the multilateral donors through the
Economic Affairs Division.

It will negotiate with them for financial assistance or a loan with no
strings attached, the sources said, adding the health ministry has begun
working on a coherent plan for the purpose. On November 20, the Economic
Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved a technical supplementary
grant worth $150 million for the advance purchase of coronavirus
vaccines.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh
approved the grant while chairing a session of the ECC wherein a
six-point agenda, including funds allocation for the purchase of
COVID-19 vaccines, came under discussion.

