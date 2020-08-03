Pakistan joins SCO forum on traditional medicine to tackle COVID-19

BEIJING, August 3 : A forum on traditional medicine was held in the form of video to promote medical cooperation between member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and relevant parties.

According to Gwadar Pro, themed with “Give full play to unique edges of traditional medicine & Co-work in battle against COVID-19”, the forum invited political leaders, heads of health sectors, renowned scholars from the member states, observer states, dialogue partners of SCO and representatives from WHO.

They shared their experiences in the edges of traditional medicine when fighting against COVID-19.

All parties involved to the forum agreed that in the battle against the pandemic, Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been playing a critical role in the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of COVID-19.

Also, medics from different countries treated patients with their traditional medicine which played a unique role in the fight against COVID-19, they added.

Prof. Dr. Maj. Gen. Aamer Ikram SI (M), Executive Director of National Institute of Health, Pakistan, said many countries are taking the challenge of the epidemic to treat patients with traditional medicine, and have achieved some good results.

“We’ve seen this happening in China with our own eyes,” he added.



“COVID-19 is new for human, and doctors do not have enough effective treatments, so we are reminded of traditional medical therapies,” said Vladimir Norov, Secretary-General of SCO, adding that medics should not reckon traditional medicine a panacea, but unlike other treatments, it did offer positive results.