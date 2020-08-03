President Ashraf Ghani felicitates Prime Minister Imran Khan on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD (DNA) -President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani called Prime Minister Imran Khan today and extended felicitations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reciprocated the Eid Greetings and observed that this year, Eid-ul-Azha came when the international community was facing a number of challenges, including COVID-19. He commiserated with President Ghani on the loss of lives in Afghanistan due to COVID-19 and expressed the hope that COVID-19 would be successfully contained. Prime Minister Imran Khan informed President Ghani of the government’s strategy against COVID-19 in Pakistan with the particular emphasis on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating economy.

The two leaders also discussed the latest stage in the Afghan Peace Process. Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the peace process, strongly stressing that peace in Afghanistan was of paramount importance. The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the current momentum would be further built to implement the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement in its entirety leading to Intra-Afghan Negotiations at the earliest.

Referring to the various institutional mechanisms between the two countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the importance of working together to further strengthen bilateral relations and said Pakistan looks forward to the next Session of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) at the earliest.