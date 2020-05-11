Malta ambassador compares Merkel with Hitler
Malta ambassador compares Merkel with Hitler and then quits
HELSINKI (DNA) -Malta’s ambassador to Finland has resigned after comparing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, local media say.
Michael Zammit Tabona reportedly wrote on his Facebook page: “Seventy-five years ago we stopped Hitler. Who will stop Angela Merkel? She has fulfilled Hitler’s dream! To control Europe.”
The post has since been deleted.
Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said Germany would receive an apology, the Times of Malta reports.
Mr Bartolo told the newspaper that he had instructed the ambassador to remove the comment “as soon as I was alerted to it”.
Mr Zammit Tabona, who became Malta’s ambassador in Finland in 2014, has so far made no comment on the row.
He is reported to be a political appointee – not a career diplomat.
Related News
Israeli Occupation and COVID-19 Factsheet
The duties of the occupying power in fighting COVID-19 under international law. TheRead More
China’s ground zero reports virus infections
BEIJING, MAY 11 — China reported a second day of new cases of coronavirus inRead More
Comments are Closed