Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Malta ambassador compares Merkel with Hitler

| May 11, 2020
_112221991_ambassador

Malta ambassador compares Merkel with Hitler and then quits

HELSINKI (DNA) -Malta’s ambassador to Finland has resigned after comparing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, local media say.

Michael Zammit Tabona reportedly wrote on his Facebook page: “Seventy-five years ago we stopped Hitler. Who will stop Angela Merkel? She has fulfilled Hitler’s dream! To control Europe.”

The post has since been deleted.

Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said Germany would receive an apology, the Times of Malta reports.

Mr Bartolo told the newspaper that he had instructed the ambassador to remove the comment “as soon as I was alerted to it”.

Mr Zammit Tabona, who became Malta’s ambassador in Finland in 2014, has so far made no comment on the row.

He is reported to be a political appointee – not a career diplomat.

 

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Untitled-1 copy.jpgS

Israeli Occupation and COVID-19 Factsheet

     The duties of the occupying power in fighting COVID-19 under international law. TheRead More

1

China’s ground zero reports virus infections

BEIJING, MAY 11  — China reported a second day of new cases of coronavirus inRead More

  • Malta ambassador compares Merkel with Hitler

  • Coronavirus: ‘Travel bubble’ plan to help kick-start flights

  • UK deaths ‘could exceed 100,000 if lockdown relaxed too quickly’

  • Wuhan reports first new case in weeks

  • Pak, China’s universities hold video conference to tackle COVID-19

  • Coronavirus: Boris Johnson to launch threat level alert system

  • Prepare for India’s renewed aggression, sabotage: Masood Khan

  • Embassy staff pays respects to Azerbaijan national leader

    • Comments are Closed