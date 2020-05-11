Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Today’s outlook: Markets reopen across Pakistan, National Assembly meets

| May 11, 2020
Here are some stories we’re following today (Monday).

  • Markets across the country are reopening today.
  • Government offices in Sindh will also reopen. The Auqaf, human rights, trade and business, investment and works and services offices are being reopened.
  • A National Assembly session has been called today at 3pm. Parliamentarians were flown to Islamabad on special flights and will all have to be tested for the coronavirus. On the agenda is the coronavirus situation.
  • The Lahore High Court will hear a petition filed by the Chaudhry brothers against the NAB chairman’s powers.
  • The CAA has issued a new travel advisory for passengers entering the country. It includes mandatory home isolation and coronavirus testing.
  • ICYMI: Sindh has issued a set of SOPs for markets to reopen, including a complete lockdown on the weekends. Click here to read more.
