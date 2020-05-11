Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Army Major dies of COVID 19

| May 11, 2020
Major Muhammad Asghar laid his life in the line of duty at Torkham Border in fight against #COVID-19. He was managing Torkham Border  Terminal to ensure screening of people & move of logistic convoys to Afghanistan. Maj Asghar was evacuated to CMH Peshawar complaining of breathing problems. He was put on vent but succumbed to Corona Virus. There is no cause bigger than serving the Nation.

