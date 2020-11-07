Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Madhevere’s unbeaten 70 helps Zimbabwe set Pakistan 157-run target

| November 7, 2020
000

Zimbabwe have finished their innings at the score of 156-6. Zimbabwe are now 107-4 after 14 overs. Seems like they are well on their way to post a score in the region of 170.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

000

Madhevere’s unbeaten 70 helps Zimbabwe set Pakistan 157-run target

Zimbabwe have finished their innings at the score of 156-6. Zimbabwe are now 107-4 afterRead More

27

Madhevere keeping Zimbabwe on track despite Pakistan’s early strikes

Zimbabwe are now 107-4 after 14 overs. Seems like they are well on their wayRead More

  • Rauf removes Taylor to put Pakistan on top

  • Europa League: Tottenham’s Kane ‘delighted’ with 200th goal for Spurs

  • Kamran Akmal thinks Mohammad Rizwan should open in limited-overs cricket

  • Hasan Ali picks up another injury during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

  • England name ODI, T20I squads for tour of South Africa

  • Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to avoid ODI series whitewash

  • Super Over to decide third Pakistan-Zimbabwe ODI

  • Babar keeps Pakistan alive in third Zimbabwe ODI

    • Comments are Closed