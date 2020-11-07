Health Card Scheme will be extended to entire Punjab by 2021: PM
HAFIZABAD, Nov 07 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphatically stated to bring the corrupt elements to justice and recover the plundered amount from them.
He was addressing a mammoth public gathering in Hafizabad on Saturday
after laying foundation stone of development projects including a
hospital and a University.
Addressing a public meeting in Hafizabad, PM Imran said that Nawaz
Sharif was hatching conspiracies against Pakistan Army and the state
institutions.
The Prime Minister regretted that a person sitting in London is
attacking the state institutions including the judiciary and the Army.
He said the PML (N) leader Nawaz Sharif is speaking the language of
India to protect the looted amount.
Lashing out at the PML-N supremo, PM Imran Khan reiterated that he will
bring all the corrupt elements to justice. Responding to the
oppositions’ allegations pertaining to poll riggings, the prime minister
said that they were ready to probe the allegations. He asked why did the
opposition not lodge any complaint against rigging in the court.
Prime Minister Imran Khan said the present government’s policies are
aimed at reducing poverty, uplift the poor segments of society and
ensure rule of law in the country where everybody is equal before the
law. Imran Khan said the journey towards establishing a welfare state
has been started and this country will emerge as a great nation on the
world map.
He said Health Insurance scheme will be extended to the fifty percent
population of Punjab by the end of this year and to the whole of
province by next year. He said under this scheme, the people will be
able to get medical treatment of one million rupees both from the public
and private hospitals. He was confident that this helped increase the
network of hospitals especially in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He
said even the richest countries in the world do not have such a health
insurance scheme.
Imran Khan said that Naya Pakistan Housing project has also been started
under which the people will be able to get loan on easy installments at
the interest rate of five percent to build a five-marla house. He said
it is the first time in the country’s history that the people will be
able to own their houses.
On election reforms, the Prime Minister said it will be his government
that will hold the fairest and transparent elections and emerge
victorious. He said the process of election reforms has been started and
we will use the new technology including the electronic voting.
Earlier upon arrival, PM Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of a
400-bed District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and university in
Hafizabad. DNA
========
Related News
COAS Gen Bajwa visits logistic installations of Lahore Corps
DNA RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited logistic installationsRead More
Health Card Scheme will be extended to entire Punjab by 2021: PM
HAFIZABAD, Nov 07 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphatically stated to bring the corruptRead More
Comments are Closed