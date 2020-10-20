Islamabad to raise Pakistani Hindus’ killing issue at int’l forums: FM

ISLAMABAD, OCT 20 (DNA) – Expressing concerns over the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Islamabad will raise the issue at the international forums.

Addressing the Senate session, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the government was seriously mulling over the resolution of the Hindu community. He maintained that India had some hidden objectives behind the issue.

Earlier on September 25, members of Hindu community from across the country were holding a sit-in in front of the Indian High Commission (HC) in Islamabad to record their protest against mysterious death of eleven Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, India.

Pakistan’s Hindu Council had given a call for protest against the killings India in August. A large number of people, led by MNA and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar, had reached Islamabad late last night from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various other parts of the country in a caravan.

The participants of the sit-in had chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. They demanded a transparent inquiry into the tragic incident from the Indian government. = DNA

===========================