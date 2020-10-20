Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Imran Khan lauds performance of Ms Asia Gul

| October 20, 2020
00000000000000

ISLAMABAD, OCT 20 (DNA) – The Services of Officers Local Government Department Punjab with regards to Clean Green Cities Index Awards of Cities and Champions by Prime Minister of Pakistan were apprecuated by

Prime Minister  Imran Khan in a ceremony  held at Islamabad. In his address the Prime Minister acknowledged the performance of  Provincial officers Ms Asia Gul Director General LG & CD. Mr Najeeb Aslam Director Punjab  Local Government Academy and Mr.Said Rehman Local Government KP province.

Mr Najeeb Aslam commenting upon the recognition of their peformance at highest level said that it is national and moral  obligation  of each and every citizen to contribute  for the cause of environment and Prime Minister of Pakistan special focus on protection of environment encourged countrymen to play their role  for betterment of environmental conditions.

Najeeb Aslam was of the view that all government departments administration and private sector tried their best to achieve the targets of Clean and Green Pakistan Proramme.=DNA

==================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00000000000000

Indiscriminate accountability to continue against corrupt elements: Buzdar

LAHORE, OCT 20 (DNA) – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the indiscriminate accountabilityRead More

00000000000000

Webinar on “addressing gender impacts of COVID-19: experiences from Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD, OCT 20 (DNA) – Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (Headquarter) held a webinarRead More

  • GDA submits resolution on islands’ handover in Sindh Assembly

  • COAS says peace to be ensured at all cost

  • Islamabad to raise Pakistani Hindus’ killing issue at int’l forums: FM

  • PM Imran Khan lauds performance of Ms Asia Gul

  • Yemen ambassador visits RCCI

  • Federal minister involved in arrest of Capt (r) Safdar: CM Sindh

  • Army Chief takes notice of Karachi incident

  • Fakhar chairs meeting to accelerate wheat release for tapping inflation

    • Comments are Closed