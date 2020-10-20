PM Imran Khan lauds performance of Ms Asia Gul

ISLAMABAD, OCT 20 (DNA) – The Services of Officers Local Government Department Punjab with regards to Clean Green Cities Index Awards of Cities and Champions by Prime Minister of Pakistan were apprecuated by

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a ceremony held at Islamabad. In his address the Prime Minister acknowledged the performance of Provincial officers Ms Asia Gul Director General LG & CD. Mr Najeeb Aslam Director Punjab Local Government Academy and Mr.Said Rehman Local Government KP province.

Mr Najeeb Aslam commenting upon the recognition of their peformance at highest level said that it is national and moral obligation of each and every citizen to contribute for the cause of environment and Prime Minister of Pakistan special focus on protection of environment encourged countrymen to play their role for betterment of environmental conditions.

Najeeb Aslam was of the view that all government departments administration and private sector tried their best to achieve the targets of Clean and Green Pakistan Proramme.=DNA

