COAS says peace to be ensured at all cost

| October 20, 2020
RAWALPINDI (DNA) -236th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) held at GHQ. Geo strategic, regional & national security environment discussed.

Forum undertook comprehensive review of recent surge in terrorist incidents in the country particularly Tribal Districts & Balochistan. Paying glowing tribute to all civil and military Shuhada for their ultimate sacrifice, forum concluded that geographical / ideological frontiers of the country will be defended at all costs.

We have paid a very heavy price to achieve this peace and stability and any attempt to destabilise the country will be responded firmly, COAS concluded.

Indiscriminate accountability to continue against corrupt elements: Buzdar

LAHORE, OCT 20 (DNA) – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the indiscriminate accountabilityRead More

Webinar on “addressing gender impacts of COVID-19: experiences from Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD, OCT 20 (DNA) – Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (Headquarter) held a webinarRead More

