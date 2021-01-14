Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Indonesian ambassador meets Chairman BOI

| January 14, 2021
Ambassador of the Rep. of Indonesia,  Adam M. Tugio, meeting with the Chairman of BoI  Atif R Bokhari, discussing potential investment opportunities & collaborations between Indonesia and Pakistan.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest. Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy excellent brotherly relations. Indonesia had offered huge business incentives to Pakistan due to which exports from Pakistan to Indonesia registered a phenomenal increase.

 

 

