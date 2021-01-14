Indonesian ambassador meets Chairman BOI
DNA
Ambassador of the Rep. of Indonesia, Adam M. Tugio, meeting with the Chairman of BoI Atif R Bokhari, discussing potential investment opportunities & collaborations between Indonesia and Pakistan.
Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest. Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy excellent brotherly relations. Indonesia had offered huge business incentives to Pakistan due to which exports from Pakistan to Indonesia registered a phenomenal increase.
« Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, RYK (Previous News)
Related News
Indonesian ambassador meets Chairman BOI
DNA Ambassador of the Rep. of Indonesia, Adam M. Tugio, meeting with the Chairman ofRead More
Gwadar Port moves ahead to become an important trade Center: CEN
BEIJING, January 14 : Gwadar Port is moving ahead to become an important logistics, trade,Read More
Comments are Closed