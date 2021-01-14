Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, today.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on matters relating to bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the excellent quality of bilateral political relations and emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and energy cooperation.

The Prime Minister extended sincere felicitations on Azerbaijan’s recent success in liberation of its occupied territories.

On Azerbaijan’s call for support in reconstruction and development of liberated territories, the Prime Minister assured of all possible assistance from Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bayramov conveyed cordial greetings of President Ilhan Aliyev to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s consistent support and solidarity on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

The Azerbaijan Foreign Minister also affirmed Azerbaijan’s desire to upgrade bilateral cooperation in all fields.