Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, RYK

Rahim Yar Khan, Jan 14 : Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht paid a visit on 13th January 2021 to Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan.

The minister laid the foundation stone of the new sports complex and inaugurated the 12 new buses included in the transport fleet of the university. The provincial minister also encouraged students and faculty members to plant trees in the university. In 2020, the PC1 Phase two worth two billion rupees was approved for KFUEIT which includes the construction of four hostels, a community center, a daycare center, a mosque, a sports complex, a swimming pool, twelve buses and improvement in IT & electricity infrastructure were included. SNE grant of Rs. 240 million was also approved and would be implemented from the current year. In 2020, Rs. 220 million Ehsaas scholarships for undergraduate students were approved and distributed.

The total scholarship pool was Rs. 270 million. South Punjab Skill development institute was established in the university. Research publications were increased by 200 percent. Four research grants of Rs. 53.6 million were approved under the national research program for universities which was highest in varasites of South Punjab. University athletes participated in divisional level commissioner cup athletics meet 2020 and won 26 medals. University provides a variety of community services like maintenance of RO water plants of the city in collaboration with the district government, COVID relief fund, distribution of KFUEIT sanitizer, ration distribution during COVID lockdown and free community bus service. Under tree plantation drive 2020, 2700 plants were planted on the campus. 18 MoUs were signed with reputed national and international educational institutes. In international GreenMetric ranking, KFUEIT improved 186 positions in ranking worldwide and got 9th rank in Pakistan and 5th rank in Punjab. The provincial minister appreciated the efforts of the vice chancellor and his team for candid growth in the university and advised to complete all development projects under PC1 Phase two in due course of time. In the end, vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Suleman Tahir thanked the minister for his kind support in the approval of financial grants.

Brigadier Adnan Danish second command Cholistan rangers, provincial parliamentary secretary usher & zakat Ch. Muhammad Shafiq, MPA Mian Shafi Muhammad, MPA Makhdoom Fawaz Hashmi, Ex MPA Rais Mehboob Ahmad, Ch. Farooq Warraich Representative MNA, Prof. Dr. Tariq Ahmad Principal SZMC, Ch. Usman Mehmood vice chairman Pakistan flour mills association, Khwaja Bashir Ahmad president chamber of commerce Rahim Yar Khan, Ch. Azam Shabbir, dean of all faculties Prof. Dr. Asghar Hsahmi, associate & assistant deans and all HoDs were also there.