India’s temporary UNSC membership is a matter of shame for the UN: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, JUN 19 (DNA) – Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif has said that India’s temporary membership of the United Nations Security Council is a matter of shame and disgrace for the UN.

He said that the PTI government has strangled Pakistani and Kashmiri aspirations by supporting India’s nomination.

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned India’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

He said that India’s entry into the Security Council has sent a negative message about the UN and the international community to the oppressed and law-abiding people around the world.

The opposition leader said that the India’s success despite violations of human rights, UN Charter and international law was regrettable.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif criticized the role of the Pakistan government saying that the lack of alternative nomination efforts against India is tantamount to surrendering on the diplomatic front

He said that had PM Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi put as much effort in protesting against the Modi government as they did against the opposition, India’s path could have been blocked. =DNA

==============================