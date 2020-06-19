Rs 131.111 bin disbursed deserving persons under Ehsaas Cash Program

ISLAMABAD, JUN 19 (DNA) – An amount of over Rs.131.111 billion has been disbursed among over 10,823,853 beneficiaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs. 12,000 among those affected from the Coronavirus lockdown. The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received by official source on June 19, a total of over Rs. 56.980 billion has been disbursed among over 4,700,526 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs. 39.164 billion has been disbursed among 3,245,583 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 24.416 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,011,624 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 6.667 billion has been disbursed among 548,056 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.233 billion have been distributed among 182,544 persons while Rs. 0.968 billion has been distributed among more than 79,018 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs.0.683 has been disbursed among more than 56,502 beneficiaries in Islamabad. The number of individuals to be supported under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has been increased from 12 million to 16.16 million.

The provincial quotas are population based in Category II and III of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. All eligible applicants are being supported on Prime Minister’s directions in categories IV and V, funded by the PM’s COVID fund.

Deserving individuals in Sindh gain the most from this apolitical decision. According to the final breakdown of federally-funded Ehsaas Emergency Cash beneficiaries by federating units, the total number of eligible beneficiaries are 16,163,096.

The total number of beneficiaries in Punjab is 6,993,050; Sindh 5,010,490; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2,894,835; Balochistan 792,561; Azad Jammu and Kashmir 273,088; Gilgit-Baltistan 120,100; Islamabad 78,972. While the total amount for Punjab is 83.92 billion; Sindh 60.13 billion; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 34.74 billion; Balochistan 9.51billion; Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3.27 billion; Gilgit-Baltistan 1.44 billion; Islamabad 0.95 billion. The final “status check-in portal” and “Report” will be released next week. =DNA

