CDA takes action on reports of recent emergence of encroachments in Sector G-7

| June 19, 2020
Islamabad: June 19, 2020 Capital Development Authority has taken stern action on reports of recent emergence of encroachments in Sector G-7 and has suspended the services of its two officers. Services of Mr. Badar Muneer, Assistant Director and Mr. Usman Lashari, Inspector who were responsible for keeping check on encroachments in the area were put under suspension on account of their failure to perform their primary duties.

Human Resource Directorate of CDA has issued a letter to this effect. Taking further notice on the reports of emergence of encroachments in Sector G-7, Capital Development Authority has asked Director Enforcement to explain his position in this regard.

As part of the action on the same report of emergence of encroachments in SECTOR G-7, Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority conducted operation in G-7/4 Gol market, Class III shopping centre and removed encroachments from there. Similarly Anti-encroachment operation was conducted by Enforcement Directorate in G-7/2 and raised illegally constructed structures there.

