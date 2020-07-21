Heavy rains in Faisalabad kill seven members of a family

DNA

FAISALABAD, JUL 21 – Heavy rains in Faisalabad kill seven members of same family in Tandlianwala village The locals, with their own help, pulled the dead bodies from under the debris, while this tragic incident shocked every eye.

The mother of the deceased children whispered in her child’s ear, about her loneliness.

Exhausted with misery, this is the mother of four children whose three daughters and one son were crushed to death under a falling roof due to heavy moon soon rain. Fifteen-year-old Janat, sixteen-year-old Farzana, eighteen-year-old Bashiran, thirteen-year-old Yasir left their mother alone for their final destination from where no one ever came back. Forty-seven-year-old mother Fatima, buried under the same roof along with her two children, ten-year-old Khurram and fourteen-year-old Mehdi, departed for their final journey. Every eye was tearful and such a resurrection broke that whoever heard it rushed to the hospital to give consolation to this poor family.

The Injured brother told that we called them continually but they are not replying.

The people of the village where the accident took place say that not a single representative of the district administration visited.

How couldn’t the local administrative be aware of such a big tragedy? Members of parliament who knocked on the door of each house to vote were also unaware, and the poor family lay tormented in the hospital courtyard with seven bodies.

Police said that they are saddened by this tragic incident. The bodies will be handed over to the family after postmortem and the deceased will be buried together.

In another incident, three people of the same Family in Abbaspur were crushed to death under the roof due to heavy rain.