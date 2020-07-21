RCCI virtual int’l trade forum on July 22

RAWALPINDI, JUL 21 (DNA) – The Virtual International Trade Forum, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will be held on July 22. The purpose of the trade forum is to make the business community aware of trade and export opportunities in African markets.

Giving details, Chamber President Saboor Malik said that this forum is the continuity of the Africa Trade Forum organized by RCCI last year.

The virtual forum will be attended by commercial and trade consular from Pakistan and abroad, officials of the Ministry of Commerce and CEOs of the companies. The trade forum will be inaugurated by PM advisor on Commerc Razzaq Dawood.

He said that Pakistan would have to find new markets to boost exports. Africa is a continent of more than fifty countries. Pakistan’s trade volume with African countries is only close to 3 billion dollars, which could be doubled in the next three years. He said that an increase in trade in food, textile and pharmaceutical sectors could be made possible. He said that in order to increase Pakistani exports to African countries, new trade avenues would have to be explored.DNA

