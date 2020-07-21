Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

RCCI virtual int’l trade forum on July 22

| July 21, 2020
0000

RAWALPINDI, JUL 21 (DNA) – The Virtual International Trade Forum, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will be held on July 22.  The purpose of the trade forum is to make the business community aware of trade and export opportunities in African markets.

Giving details, Chamber President Saboor Malik said that this forum is the continuity of the Africa Trade Forum organized by RCCI last year.

The virtual forum will be attended by commercial and trade consular from Pakistan and abroad, officials of the Ministry of Commerce and CEOs of the companies. The trade forum will be inaugurated by PM advisor on Commerc  Razzaq Dawood.

He said that Pakistan would have to find new markets to boost exports. Africa is a continent of more than fifty countries. Pakistan’s trade volume with African countries is only close to 3 billion dollars, which could be doubled in the next three years. He said that an increase in trade in food, textile and pharmaceutical sectors could be made possible. He said that in order to increase Pakistani exports to African countries, new trade avenues would have to be explored.DNA

==============

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0000

RCCI virtual int’l trade forum on July 22

RAWALPINDI, JUL 21 (DNA) – The Virtual International Trade Forum, organized by the Rawalpindi ChamberRead More

0

SBP allows APPS for pilot operation of ecommerce payment gateway

State Bank of Pakistan grants approval for pilot operation to APPS for ecommerce payment gatewayRead More

  • Hammad Azhar opens pre-launch of RCCI Virtual Int’l Rawal Expo

  • FPCCI opposes withdrawal of power subsidy as move to hit 18m consumers

  • Facilitation Desk of Pakistan Customs inaugurated at ICCI

  • Experts highlight key measures to boost Services Sector in Punjab

  • ‘No profit’ COVID-19 drugs promised to low-income countries

  • Saindak project smeltery resumes production of copper

  • Oil tanker association to discontinue supply in Pakistan Thursday

  • SAARC Chamber hails Pakistan decision to allow afghan export through  wagha border 

    • Comments are Closed