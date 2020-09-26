Govt planning pre-poll rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan: Ahsan Iqbal
LAHORE, Sep 26 (DNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader
Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said a new wave of NAB action against PML-N has
been launched and accused government of planning pre-poll rigging in
upcoming general election in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Ahsan Iqbal, while addressing a news conference in Lahore, said that
PML-N in first four years of its tenure set a world record by generating
11,000 MW of electricity. Economic growth had reached 6% during PML-N
tenure, but today Pakistan has become the weakest economy in South Asia
with negative growth rate.
The former interior minister said that Pakistan is facing serious
threats today but government ministers are acting irresponsibly and
giving rise to crisis with their statements.
The PML-N leader also said that every word and sentence of PML-N supremo
Nawaz Sharif is important for the party and is considered political
doctrine. Attempts are being made to suppress voices of the opposition
with threats, he added.
He also claimed that PTI was won election through failure of RTS system
and majority of opposition was turned into minority. DNA
