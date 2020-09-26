Govt planning pre-poll rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, Sep 26 (DNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader

Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said a new wave of NAB action against PML-N has

been launched and accused government of planning pre-poll rigging in

upcoming general election in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ahsan Iqbal, while addressing a news conference in Lahore, said that

PML-N in first four years of its tenure set a world record by generating

11,000 MW of electricity. Economic growth had reached 6% during PML-N

tenure, but today Pakistan has become the weakest economy in South Asia

with negative growth rate.

The former interior minister said that Pakistan is facing serious

threats today but government ministers are acting irresponsibly and

giving rise to crisis with their statements.

The PML-N leader also said that every word and sentence of PML-N supremo

Nawaz Sharif is important for the party and is considered political

doctrine. Attempts are being made to suppress voices of the opposition

with threats, he added.

He also claimed that PTI was won election through failure of RTS system

and majority of opposition was turned into minority. DNA

