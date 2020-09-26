Minister demands Nawaz to share agenda of calls made to Modi from outside Pakistan

LAHORE, Sep 26 (DNA): Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

on Saturday demanded the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reveal the details

of “number of calls” he allegedly made to Indian Prime Minister Narendra

Modi from “outside Pakistan” and also share the “agenda” of those calls.

“Why did you call the head of the enemy state India from outside

Pakistan? Did you feel threatened that your calls were against national

security and would be leaked?” Rashid asked as he made the startling

allegation in a press conference in Lahore. “Nawaz Sharif should tell

who gave India the address to Ajmal Kasab,” Rashid said.

Rashid also posed a number of ‘questions’ before the media that he said

he wanted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to answer. He firstly asked

Nawaz to come clean regarding the money he allegedly received from Osama

bin Laden in the form of charity.

Rashid also accused the former premier of taking money from Qatar for

elections. “How much money did you spend in the 2013 elections and how

much money did you receive through Saifur Rehman from Qatar? The nation

should be taken into confidence on how much money he received from Qatar

for the elections,” Rashid said.

The minister then asked the former premier to tell the nation who sent

busses filled with attackers to target former chief justice Sajjad Ali

Shah. The minister also claimed that the PML-N planned the recent

violence outside NAB’s Lahore office “in London”.

Rashid said the former premier “talks about the vote, but not about the

court.” “You made excuses that you were ill and left the county,” he

alleged. The minister also slammed the PML-N supremo for “making

speeches against Pakistan’s national security and institutions”. “Nawaz

first denied the existence of Dawn Leaks but has admitted it now,” he

said.

The minister said that he was leaving these allegations and hoped that

the PML-N respond to these by Monday. On the meeting between the Chief

of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair,

Rashid said that he himself was present in the meeting and insisted that

former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were

discussed.

He added that the Pakistan Army was standing shoulder to shoulder with

the civil government. Rashid also said he was not “the spokesperson for

any institution” a day after proudly stating that he was proud of being

"a spokesperson of the army".

