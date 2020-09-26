Minister demands Nawaz to share agenda of calls made to Modi from outside Pakistan
LAHORE, Sep 26 (DNA): Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
on Saturday demanded the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reveal the details
of “number of calls” he allegedly made to Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi from “outside Pakistan” and also share the “agenda” of those calls.
“Why did you call the head of the enemy state India from outside
Pakistan? Did you feel threatened that your calls were against national
security and would be leaked?” Rashid asked as he made the startling
allegation in a press conference in Lahore. “Nawaz Sharif should tell
who gave India the address to Ajmal Kasab,” Rashid said.
Rashid also posed a number of ‘questions’ before the media that he said
he wanted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to answer. He firstly asked
Nawaz to come clean regarding the money he allegedly received from Osama
bin Laden in the form of charity.
Rashid also accused the former premier of taking money from Qatar for
elections. “How much money did you spend in the 2013 elections and how
much money did you receive through Saifur Rehman from Qatar? The nation
should be taken into confidence on how much money he received from Qatar
for the elections,” Rashid said.
The minister then asked the former premier to tell the nation who sent
busses filled with attackers to target former chief justice Sajjad Ali
Shah. The minister also claimed that the PML-N planned the recent
violence outside NAB’s Lahore office “in London”.
Rashid said the former premier “talks about the vote, but not about the
court.” “You made excuses that you were ill and left the county,” he
alleged. The minister also slammed the PML-N supremo for “making
speeches against Pakistan’s national security and institutions”. “Nawaz
first denied the existence of Dawn Leaks but has admitted it now,” he
said.
The minister said that he was leaving these allegations and hoped that
the PML-N respond to these by Monday. On the meeting between the Chief
of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair,
Rashid said that he himself was present in the meeting and insisted that
former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were
discussed.
He added that the Pakistan Army was standing shoulder to shoulder with
the civil government. Rashid also said he was not “the spokesperson for
any institution” a day after proudly stating that he was proud of being
“a spokesperson of the army”. DNA
========
Related News
Nawaz Sharif says won’t allow further mess in country
LAHORE/ KARACHI: Ousted prime minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif has claimed that his ouster fromRead More
‘COAS Bajwa asked JUI-F to call off Azadi March, stop opposing action against Nawaz’
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said that army chief General QamarRead More
Comments are Closed