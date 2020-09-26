Uzair Baloch indicted in SHO Civil Lines murder case
KARACHI, Sep 26 (DNA): An anti-terrorism court here on Saturday framed
charges against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and other accused in
murder case of SHO Civil Lines Police Fawad Khan.
Uzair Baloch was produced before the court hearing in security of
Rangers force.
Zubair Baloch, Abdul Ghaffar Mama and other accused were also indicted
in the case along with Uzair Baloch.
Zakir alias Dada and Ramzan alias Ramzani have also been among the
accused of the case.
The ATC judge read out the charge-sheet to Uzair in the courtroom but he
denied the charges and opted to contest them.
The court, therefore, issued notices to the investigation officer and
witnesses of the case to appear in court to record their statements.
“The accused had attacked a police party in the jurisdiction of Kalakot
police station during the Lyari Operation in April 2012,” according to
the FIR.
SHO Civil Lines police station Fawad Khan was died in the attack, while
three other policemen were injured in the ambush, police report said.
Earlier, in August Uzair and other accused were indicted in murder case
of another gangster Arshad Pappu.
Those charge-sheeted for the murder included Uzair Baloch, Shahjahan
Baloch, former SHO Chand Niazi, Yousuf and other accused. DNA
========
Related News
Uzair Baloch indicted in SHO Civil Lines murder case
KARACHI, Sep 26 (DNA): An anti-terrorism court here on Saturday framed charges against Lyari gangRead More
Women and men across Pakistan protest against Lahore motorway rape
Women across Pakistan are protesting against the rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. TheRead More
Comments are Closed