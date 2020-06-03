Govt eases quarantine policy for Pakistanis returning from abroad

Pakistanis returning from abroad can now head to their homes instead of being quarantined at different facilities.

The federal government has eased the quarantine policy for Pakistanis returning home, according to PM’s adviser Moeed Yusuf.

The number of Pakistanis returning weekly has been increased and their testing expedited on the directives of the prime minister, he said.

Yusuf said 20,000 Pakistanis would be brought back by June 10. Previously, the target was to bring back 10,000 nationals weekly.

He said Pakistanis returning home would be tested upon arrival and sent home for self-isolation without waiting for their test results.

However, their names would be added to the track and trace system, according to the PM’s adviser.

Provincial governments would take measures to ensure safety of passengers and the masses, he said. Yusuf said this policy would soon be eased further.

The details of special flights bringing Pakistanis back home are available at www.covid.gov.pk.