Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

First Virgin Atlantic flight lands at Islamabad airport

| December 11, 2020
VIRGIN-ATLANTIC-FLIGHT

ISLAMABAD : First flight of British airline, Virgin Atlantic has landed at the Islamabad International airport from Heathrow on Friday.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner extended his felicitations over the landing of the inaugural flight of the Virgin Atlantic airline in Pakistan.Eo7Y0HwXUAYERa8

Earlier, the official Twitter handle of the Virgin Atlantic airline said that they are thrilled for the maiden flight to Pakistan.

Earlier, the airline was allowed to operate directs flights to Islamabad from Manchester after approval from Pakistan’s aviation division.Eo5EjENW4AIF87p

The Virgin Atlantic would operate four Islamabad-bound flights in a week from Manchester.

BUSINESS, DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

VIRGIN-ATLANTIC-FLIGHT

First Virgin Atlantic flight lands at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD : First flight of British airline, Virgin Atlantic has landed at the Islamabad InternationalRead More

????????????????????????????????????

FPCCI and GULFTIC-EIPL have agreed to collaborate on creating awareness

ISLAMABAD : The FPCCI and GULFTIC-EIPL have agreed to collaborate on conducting awareness Session onRead More

  • ICCI calls for withdrawal of ban on indoor dining for restaurants

  • SHC issues notices to OGRA, SSGC over gas shortage

  • Pharma exports to Nigeria increased

  • Haier installs 2,184 cold chain devices for polio vaccine in Pakistan

  • Pak-China TCM training project kicks off in Qingdao

  • Chinese traders feel Pakistan as their home: Zukai

  • Pakistan agriculture needs technology driven style to cater needs of food security; says PBF

  • Chinese companies want to develop slaughterhouses in Pakistan

    • Comments are Closed