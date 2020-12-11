First Virgin Atlantic flight lands at Islamabad airport
ISLAMABAD : First flight of British airline, Virgin Atlantic has landed at the Islamabad International airport from Heathrow on Friday.
British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner extended his felicitations over the landing of the inaugural flight of the Virgin Atlantic airline in Pakistan.
Earlier, the official Twitter handle of the Virgin Atlantic airline said that they are thrilled for the maiden flight to Pakistan.
Earlier, the airline was allowed to operate directs flights to Islamabad from Manchester after approval from Pakistan’s aviation division.
The Virgin Atlantic would operate four Islamabad-bound flights in a week from Manchester.
