COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,047 infections, 50 deaths in 24 hours

| December 11, 2020
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has recorded 50 deaths and 3,047 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 50 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,653. 4,791 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,538 patients are in critical condition, however, no patient has been declared critical today.

The total count of active cases is 44,582 and the positivity rate was recorded up to 7.15 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 432,327.

A total of 42,596 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 379,092people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 5,948,742 samples have been tested thus far.

