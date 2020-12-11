Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as federal minister

| December 11, 2020
download

ISLAMABAD : Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was sworn in as the federal minister on Friday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Hafeez Shaikh, who has been serving as the adviser to the prime minister on finance, at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

He was sworn in as the federal minister in the wake of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) December 7 ruling that held that unelected advisers and special assistants could not head government’s committees. The court had set aside a notification regarding the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) headed by Dr Shaikh.

Though mostly elected representatives i.e. members of the National Assembly or Senate can be appointed as federal ministers, a clause in the Constitution provides for a short-term appointment of non-elected ministers.

“A Minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the National Assembly shall, at the expiration of that period, cease to be a Minister and shall not before the dissolution of that Assembly be again appointed a Minister unless he is elected a member of that Assembly,” reads the clause nine of Article 91 of the Constitution.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Pakistan confers civil award on Chinese Commerce Minister

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (DNA): Pakistan has awarded Zhong Shan, Minister for Commerce with the “Hilal-i-Pakistan”Read More

0

China’s AI company eyes smart control of COVID in Pakistan: CEN

￼ BEIJING, Dec. 11 (DNA): China’s AI company eyes smart control of COVID-19 in Pakistan,Read More

  • Team Green beats Team White in second practice match

  • Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as federal minister

  • First Virgin Atlantic flight lands at Islamabad airport

  • COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,047 infections, 50 deaths in 24 hours

  • Maryam moves court against seizure of Nawaz’s property

  • Pakistan calls upon int’l community to hold India accountable for HR violations in IoK

  • FPCCI and GULFTIC-EIPL have agreed to collaborate on creating awareness

  • Pfizer hands PRCS Rs 20mn grant

    • Comments are Closed