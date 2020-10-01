FDA approves proposal for construction of residences

Faisalabad : Faisalabad Development Authority Governing Body has approved the proposal of construction of 1488 residential housing at the 523 kanal land available in FDA city housing scheme under Nia Pakistan Housing Programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The estimated cost of this project would be Rs 5.00 billion which has been proposed to be implemented through public private partnerships mode. The project would be initiated after final approval of this proposed housing project by the higher authorities.

In this connection, meeting of FDA governing body was held here on Thursday which was presiding over by FDA Chairman Ch Latif Nazar. MPA Firdous Rai, Vice Chairman WASA Sh Shahid Javed, Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, Additional Director General Amer Aziz, other members Ch Javed Sharif, Yasir Anwar, Syed Sultan Azam, representatives of Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, departments of Planning & Development, Finance, Local Government and Housing& Urban Development, Directors Asif Niazi, Hasan Zaheer, Junaid Hasan, Asma Mohsin, Mehr Ayub and other officers were present in the meeting.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja welcomed the Chairman Ch Latif Nazar and gave briefing about the proposed plan of construction of houses under Nia Pakistan Housing Programme. He informed planning had been proposed to construct 864 houses of five marla and 624 houses of three marla categories and 523 kanal land of best location was available in FDA city housing scheme Sargodha road. Giving further details of the project, he told that the better facilities of sewer systems, water supply and development of other infrastructure would be the part of this housing project.

He informed that all technical aspects had been kept under view while devising the design of the housing. He maintained that the estimate of cost of single storey five marla house had been calculated as Rs 3.950 million and Rs 2.60 million of single storey three marla house with careful estimation included cost of land, expenditures of construction and infrastructure development charges.

He added that the proposed project was located at ideal location and the projects of innovative city, science city,Techno park and other advanced projects had also been conceived by FDA on adjacent land of housing project. He informed that the allotment of the houses would be made by Nia Pakistan Housing Authority under certain terms and conditions after final approval of the project.

FDA Chairman Ch Latif Nazar lauded the proposed housing project and said it would be added to fulfil the promises of PTI government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He advised that the further steps should be taken under comprehensive policy on stong footings to make the project a success. He said that honourable residential facilities would be provided to the citizens with low cost by this remarkable project. MPA Firdous Rai, Vice Chairman WASA Sh Shahid Javed and other members also welcomed the FDA Chairman and termed the proposed housing project as excellent step of FDA .Thay gave some proposals relating to the housing project. The members gave approval of the proposed housing project unanimously.