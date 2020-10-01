RCCI new President vows to focus on resolving key issues of traders

RAWALPINDI: The COVID has hampered trade activities in the region and pushed the economy on contraction. It also has set new rules changing the dimensions of business strategies. Information technology now plays a vital role and I must appreciate my successors who have made the best use of technology in order to continue the chamber’s efforts for the business community.

This was stated by Nasir Mirza, newly elected president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at the oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of RCCI at Chamber building.

Group leader and former president Sohail Altaf administered the oath to office bearers of RCCI which was attended by former presidents, executive members, representatives of trade associations and RCCI members.

Nasir Mirza said that RCCI prime objective was to explore the existing trade potential of all viable sectors and to dig out new avenues of growth and progress for the region. He said that RCCI will approach ministries, government departments, FBR and others for early resolution of the issues faced by the business community. He demanded the government that the business community should be taken on board in the policy making process. The government should provide a conducive environment for boosting trade and industry and economic stability can be earned by removing bottlenecks. An agile effort is required to thumb down negative indicators.

Nasir Malik also thanked group leaders, Former Presidents and traders for showing their confidence in him and vowed that he and his team would take every possible step to fulfill the confidence and trust of the seniors and no stone will be left unturned for the betterment of the business community of the region.

Newly elected Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf and Vice President Shahraiz A Malik also expressed the same feelings and vowed that they will work as a team.

Outgoing President Saboor Malik congratulated the new office bearers and expressed hope that the new team will continue the policies and carry the RCCI’s values.

Business Community of the region is hopeful that Nasir Mirza will continue to explore new avenues for promotion of business and industrial activities in the region.