Pakistan keen to expand ties with Malaysia
A.M.BHATTI
ISLAMABAD, High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan Ikram
Mohammad Ibrahim called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication
Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Thursday.
The Minister welcomed the High Commissioner of Malaysia at his office
and matters of bilateral cooperation and concerning IT and
Telecommunication were discussed during the meeting, said a press
release. The two sides agreed to boost cooperation in field of IT and
Telecommunication.
The Minister said that Pakistan highly values its ties with Malaysia and
added that under the Digital Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran
Khan, Ministry of IT is taking measures for provision of broadband
services across the country.
The High Commissioner said that efforts of the Ministry of IT for
promotion of information technology are commendable and collaboration
between two countries in the field of information and communication
technology (ICT) is vital. Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad
Siddique was also present.
