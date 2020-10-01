Pakistan keen to expand ties with Malaysia

A.M.BHATTI



ISLAMABAD, High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan Ikram

Mohammad Ibrahim called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication

Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Thursday.



The Minister welcomed the High Commissioner of Malaysia at his office

and matters of bilateral cooperation and concerning IT and

Telecommunication were discussed during the meeting, said a press

release. The two sides agreed to boost cooperation in field of IT and

Telecommunication.



The Minister said that Pakistan highly values its ties with Malaysia and

added that under the Digital Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran

Khan, Ministry of IT is taking measures for provision of broadband

services across the country.



The High Commissioner said that efforts of the Ministry of IT for

promotion of information technology are commendable and collaboration

between two countries in the field of information and communication

technology (ICT) is vital. Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad

Siddique was also present.