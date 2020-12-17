European Union Facemask Competition Concludes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17, 2020 : A virtual ceremony was held today to celebrate the winners of the European Union Delegation Pakistan’s facemask competition.

The competition, which was launched on International Youth Day, received an overwhelming response from university students across the country. Contestants were required to design protective facemasks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The European Union is a major partner of Pakistan in its efforts to limit the spread of the Covid19 epidemic and to address its impact.

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, H.E. Androulla Kaminara, said,

“It was amazing to see the response to the competition and the creativity on display was truly inspiring. Over the past months, facemasks have become part of the ‘new normal’ and are vital in stopping the spread of COVID-19. The newly designed masks represent the EU’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan and the EU’s continued support in addressing the impact of the pandemic.

Pakistan is a young nation bursting with potential, which is why youth are at the heart of the EU’s work in Pakistan. The EU is committed to support ways to create opportunities for young women and men to realise their potential and build a society that works for all.”

In order to limit the ecological footprint and waste, the masks will be washable and reusable.

The best design proposals were selected through a public vote – and a jury comprising members of the EU Delegation.

Winners

First position

Mr Muhammad Talal (National College of Arts, Rawalpindi)

Second positon

Mr Umar Farooq (University of Engineering and Technology, Faisalabad)

Third position

Mr. Usman Saeed (Baluchistan University of Information and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta)

Ms. Sania Khalil – (National College of Arts, Lahore)