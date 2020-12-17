Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

European Union Facemask Competition Concludes

| December 17, 2020
IMG-20201217-WA0021

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17, 2020 : A virtual ceremony was held today to celebrate the winners of the European Union Delegation Pakistan’s facemask competition.

The competition, which was launched on International Youth Day, received an overwhelming response from university students across the country. Contestants were required to design protective facemasks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The European Union is a major partner of Pakistan in its efforts to limit the spread of the Covid19 epidemic and to address its impact.

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, H.E. Androulla Kaminara, said,

“It was amazing to see the response to the competition and the creativity on display was truly inspiring. Over the past months, facemasks have become part of the ‘new normal’ and are vital in stopping the spread of COVID-19. The newly designed masks represent the EU’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan and the EU’s continued support in addressing the impact of the pandemic.

Pakistan is a young nation bursting with potential, which is why youth are at the heart of the EU’s work in Pakistan. The EU is committed to support ways to create opportunities for young women and men to realise their potential and build a society that works for all.”

In order to limit the ecological footprint and waste, the masks will be washable and reusable.

The best design proposals were selected through a public vote – and a jury comprising members of the EU Delegation.

Winners

First position

Mr Muhammad Talal (National College of Arts, Rawalpindi)

Second positon

Mr Umar Farooq (University of Engineering and Technology, Faisalabad)

Third position

Mr. Usman Saeed (Baluchistan University of Information and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta)

Ms. Sania Khalil – (National College of Arts, Lahore)

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

577af9f8-a03f-446e-b6be-5c029b2bbc32

British envoy meets army chief

DNA ISLAMABAD: Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ChiefRead More

IMG-20201217-WA0021

European Union Facemask Competition Concludes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17, 2020 : A virtual ceremony was held today to celebrate the winnersRead More

  • Egyptian Envoy calls on Minister for Maritime Affairs

  • Saudi Ambassador calls on Interior Minister

  • Bulgaria needs an experienced envoy in Pakistan

  • UK Queen recognises Pakistani charity founder with Commonwealth Points of Light award

  • Japan grants USD 9.5 million to Pakistan for confronting COVID-19

  • Chinese ambassador extends support to PM’s vision for green Pakistan

  • Romania, Pakistan have uninterrupted ties for 56 years

  • UK envoy greets Pakistan

    • Comments are Closed