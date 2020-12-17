Governor SPB Meets Chairman NAB
Islamabad, Dec 17, 2020 : Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan called on Honourable Mr.
Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau at NAB headquarters here on Thursday.
Dr Reza Baqir lauded NAB’s efforts of elimination of corruption from
the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption
and recovery of looted money is the top most priority of NAB as Faith of NAB is corruption free Pakistan. NAB performance has been appreciated by reputed national and international institutions.
