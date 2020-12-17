Hotel Rwanda hero’s trial based on facts – minister

Rwanda : The ongoing trial Paul Rusesabagina – whose story during the 1994 genocide inspired the Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda – is based on key facts, Rwanda’s Justice Minister Johnston Busingye has said.

The minister has also dismissed claims that Mr Rusesabagina was kidnapped and repatriated to Rwanda, stating that he willingly boarded a flight to Rwanda and disembarked willingly.

Mr Rusesabagina, a prominent critic of the Rwandan president, faces nine charges including terrorism.

US Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney called for his release in a letter to President Paul Kagame.

The Rwandan minister said the suspect had been given regular access to medical care by professionals, dismissing concerns about Mr Rusesabagina’s pre-existing hypertension and cardiovascular conditions.

The justice minister said officials from the Belgian and US embassies had been allowed to visit the suspect and that he has access to legal counsel.