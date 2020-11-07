Babar stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I

Babar Azam’s stylish half-century was enough to help Pakistan register a comfortable six-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Chasing a tricky target of 157, the home team got over the line with six balls to spare at the expense of just four wickets.

Star of the show for the Men in Green was captain Babar, who scored 82 off just 56 balls with the help of nine fours and one six.

He was well-supported by veteran middle-order batsman Mohammad Hafeez who scored 36 off 32 balls with the help of three fours and one six.

Earlier, the visitors, after opting to bat first, posted 156 for six in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy sublime half-century from youngster Wesley Madhevere.

The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 70 off 48 balls with the help of nine fours and one six.

For Pakistan, pacers Haris Rauf and Wahab Riaz claimed two wickets each.

Second match of the three-match series will be played on Sunday at the same venue whereas the last fixture will be played on Tuesday.

So that’s it from us for today. Do join us for the second T20I, tomorrow on Sunday.

That was a complete performance from the home team who deservedly go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

And that’s it. Pakistan have won the match comprehensively by a six-wicket margin and with six balls to spare.

After 15 overs, Pakistan have reached to 130-2 and need another 27 runs to win the first T20I.