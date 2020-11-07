Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Model text books to be taught in educational institutions: Shafqat

| November 7, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (DNA): Minster for Education and Professional Training
Shafqat Mahmood has said that model text books will be taught in all
public and private educational institutions as well as Madaris.

Speaking during a visit to National Curriculum Council in Islamabad, he
directed to provide model text books to private publishers as well
without restriction of copyright.

The Minister said the government’s initiative of uniform national
curriculum will help address social disparity in the country. The
Minister was briefed about preparation of uniform national curriculum
and other relevant matters. DNA

