Model text books to be taught in educational institutions: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (DNA): Minster for Education and Professional Training

Shafqat Mahmood has said that model text books will be taught in all

public and private educational institutions as well as Madaris.

Speaking during a visit to National Curriculum Council in Islamabad, he

directed to provide model text books to private publishers as well

without restriction of copyright.

The Minister said the government’s initiative of uniform national

curriculum will help address social disparity in the country. The

Minister was briefed about preparation of uniform national curriculum

and other relevant matters. DNA

