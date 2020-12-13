3,369 new coronavirus cases reported; 72 deaths in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (DNA): The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on
Sunday were recorded 46,629 as 3,369 more people tested positive for the
deadly virus during the last 24 hours.
Seventy Two coronavirus patients, 67 of whom were under treatment in
hospital and Five in their respective homes or quarantines died on
Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command
and Operation Centre (NCOC).
During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab and
followed by Sindh.
It added that out of the total 72 deaths during last 24 hours 42
patients died on ventilators.
No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit
Baltistan (GB) while 353 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in
Pakistan.
The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including
Multan 58 percent, ICT 52 percent, Peshawar28 percent and Lahore 37
percent.
The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per
patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as
in ICT 45 percent, Multan 50 percent,
Peshawar63 percent and Rawalpindi 56 percent.
Some 42,222 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday,
including 13,393 in Sindh, 15,637 in Punjab, 5,891 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
(KP), 5,965 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 441 in Balochistan,
405 in GB, and 490 in AJK.
Around 383,000 people have recovered from the disease so far across
Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery
ratio of the affected patients.
Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 438,425 cases were detected so
far, including AJK 7,663, Balochistan 17,737, GB 4,783, ICT 34,579, KP
52,092, Punjab 127,212 and Sindh 194,359.
About 8,796 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the
contagion, including 3,149 Sindh among 16 of them died in hospital and
one out of hospital on Saturday, 3,351 in Punjab 27 of them died in
hospital and four out of hospital on Saturday, 1,463 in KP eight of them
died in hospital on Saturday, 368 in ICT 10 of them died in hospital on
Saturday, 175 in Balochistan two of them died in hospital on Saturday,
99 in GB one of them died in hospital on Saturday and 191 in AJK three
of them died in hospital on Saturday.
A total of 6,032,390 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 613
hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,011 corona patients
were admitted in hospitals across the country. DNA
